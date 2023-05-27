Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 774 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $61.12 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

