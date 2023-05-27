Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,922 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:EFG opened at $94.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

