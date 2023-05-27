Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $98.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

