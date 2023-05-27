MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,282.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,267.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,112.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

