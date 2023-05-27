AXQ Capital LP Takes $211,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies



Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

