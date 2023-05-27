Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.