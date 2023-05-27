Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 62,711 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,711 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares worth $30,801,478. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

