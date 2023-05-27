Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $484,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $298.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

