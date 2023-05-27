Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $484,000 in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Stock Performance
Shares of BIIB opened at $298.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average is $286.71. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.54 and a 12 month high of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.38.
Insider Transactions at Biogen
In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Biogen Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
