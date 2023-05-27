AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $2,696,997.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.35, for a total value of $66,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,890.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FCN stock opened at $188.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.09 and a 1 year high of $205.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.28.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

