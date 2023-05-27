Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $118,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.