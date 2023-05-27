AXQ Capital LP Invests $237,000 in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teekay Tankers by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

TNK stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.82. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The firm had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 129.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

