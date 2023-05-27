AXQ Capital LP Purchases Shares of 3,204 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Entegris by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $115.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.