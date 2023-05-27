Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Omnicom Group worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 487,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,765,000 after purchasing an additional 135,404 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $89.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

