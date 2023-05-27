Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 35,319 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,041,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after buying an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 550,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after buying an additional 64,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 174,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.34 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

