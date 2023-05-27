Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.