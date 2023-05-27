Johnny D. Powers Buys 100,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) Director Johnny D. Powers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Zomedica Price Performance
Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 94.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zomedica (ZOM)
