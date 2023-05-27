Johnny D. Powers Buys 100,000 Shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) Director Johnny D. Powers purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zomedica Price Performance

Shares of Zomedica stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zomedica had a negative net margin of 94.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zomedica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zomedica by 1,047.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zomedica by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.