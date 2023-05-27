Justin A. Renz Sells 2,873 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) CFO Justin A. Renz sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $10,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,075.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Ardelyx Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.27 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.18.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.72%. The firm had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
