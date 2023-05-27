DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.30 million-$424.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.00 million.

DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $564.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.

