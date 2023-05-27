DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.86-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $424.30 million-$424.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $369.00 million.
DXP Enterprises Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $564.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services to customers serving a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS), and Corporate.
