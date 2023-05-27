Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Embecta Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. Embecta has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter worth about $29,867,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,211 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

