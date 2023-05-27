Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.
Embecta Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. Embecta has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60.
Embecta Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.
Embecta Company Profile
Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.
