Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.81 billion-$19.81 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $10.46 on Friday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

