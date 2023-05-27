Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.81 billion-$19.81 billion.
Toray Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $10.46 on Friday. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.
Toray Industries Company Profile
