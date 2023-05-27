Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$328.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.24 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.98-$1.02 EPS.
Dynatrace Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of DT opened at $49.70 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.