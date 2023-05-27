Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $325.00 million-$328.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.24 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.98-$1.02 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DT opened at $49.70 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

