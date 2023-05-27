Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $507.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.91. The company has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $443.20 and a 12-month high of $564.75.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
COST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.72.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
