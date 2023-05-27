Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

