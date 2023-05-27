Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.85.
Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.
Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.