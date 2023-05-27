ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $415.84

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $415.84 and last traded at $414.46, with a volume of 12867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $377.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley upgraded ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.20.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.89.

ASM International Cuts Dividend

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $761.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $2.2659 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

About ASM International

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.