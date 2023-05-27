Christopher J. Boever Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Stock

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher J. Boever purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $13,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,496,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,511.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SNAX opened at $0.82 on Friday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Stryve Foods had a negative net margin of 112.14% and a negative return on equity of 142.22%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Stryve Foods by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,980,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 721,400 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryve Foods during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

