Bradley Sitko Buys 850 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $16,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMAO opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. XOMA Co. has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

XOMA Announces Dividend

XOMA Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

