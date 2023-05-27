Bradley Sitko Acquires 850 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $16,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $73,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bradley Sitko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Bradley Sitko acquired 1,000 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko acquired 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05. XOMA Co. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $32.08.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 774.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,633,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,708,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 20.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 393.5% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 253,637 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 34.4% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 200,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of XOMA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on XOMA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

