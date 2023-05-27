Lincoln National Co. (LNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th.

Lincoln National has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Lincoln National has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lincoln National to earn $8.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 704.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

