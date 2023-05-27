Quantum (QUA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.34 and approximately $30.26 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

