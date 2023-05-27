United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Raises Dividend to GBX 30.34 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.34 ($0.38) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
United Utilities Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of LON UU opened at GBX 1,004.50 ($12.49) on Friday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 813.20 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,155.50 ($14.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.63. The company has a market cap of £6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,339.33, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44.
Insider Activity at United Utilities Group
In other United Utilities Group news, insider Steven L. Mogford sold 35,000 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,054 ($13.11), for a total value of £368,900 ($458,830.85). 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.
Featured Articles
Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily