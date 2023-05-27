Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0094

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $139,114.21 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,700.78 or 0.99983751 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

