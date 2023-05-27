Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $639.56 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $639.56 million and $1.37 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,959.16 or 0.07336259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,966.79087733 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,385,403.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

