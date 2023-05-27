14,102 Shares in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 54.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

Insider Activity

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,870,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,587,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,870,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,587,155.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,990 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.