Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 29,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 225,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FINV shares. UBS Group raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of FINV opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $442.21 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 20.69%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.57%.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. It developed technologies and accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence.

