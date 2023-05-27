Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $154,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NU Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on NU shares. Citigroup downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.51.
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
