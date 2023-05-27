Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Cara Therapeutics worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $183.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.23). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

