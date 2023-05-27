Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,005,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $74,012.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,585,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,184,482.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc bought 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,869,423 shares in the company, valued at $98,965,862.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $74,012.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,585,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,184,482.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,288 in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

RXRX opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

