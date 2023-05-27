Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,103 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,980,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $125,540,000 after buying an additional 207,921 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Tullio bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,624 shares of company stock worth $323,533. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

NWBI stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.58.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.82 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also

