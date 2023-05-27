Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Grab were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Grab by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.87.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

