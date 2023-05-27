Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of FIGS worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FIGS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at FIGS

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIGS Price Performance

NYSE FIGS opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Stories

