Aigen Investment Management LP Has $162,000 Stock Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,985 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNB opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.