Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 726 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of PHG stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $26.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.