Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,742.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 58,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,565,000 after buying an additional 55,596 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 79,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,630,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,071.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,139.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,866.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,645.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

