Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 8,400 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

AIRC stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

