Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $166,000 Investment in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $12.46.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

