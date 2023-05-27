Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,961 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Simmons First National by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,812.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,260.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $16.94 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFNC shares. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

