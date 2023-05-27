VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

