Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 155,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 134,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Performance

SD opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $528.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.34.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 96.37% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $56.11 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.