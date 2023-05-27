Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,381 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,381 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 258.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 25,872 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth $7,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $287.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.38. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.00 and a 1-year high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.73 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.63%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

