Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Position Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 191.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,722 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,181 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,453,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,038 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $19,029,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 3,714.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,162 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,180 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 11,329 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,047,593. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

TRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.70. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Tejon Ranch

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Articles

